Arsenal Women star leaves field in tears with suspected ACL after gruelling Olympic Quarter Final

The United States National Women’s Soccer Team faced Japan in one of the Women’s Football Olympics quarterfinals. The match itself was challenging for Gunner Emily Fox and her fellow USWNT teammates. They had to win it in extra time, with Trinity Rodman scoring near the end of the first half of extra time but as the game neared its conclusion, an apparent knee injury led to the withdrawal of our Gunner right back, Fox, who had played an important role in the USA women’s Olympic campaign.

Dear God, Please let Emily Fox and her knee be healthy. She cannot endure a third ACL injury. Please God. Help her heal quickly for her sake. #EmilyFox #USWNT pic.twitter.com/gRRvlCniff — Kimrey Rhinehardt (@KimreyThinks) August 3, 2024

The USA fullback, who has already suffered two ACL injuries in her career, suffered an ugly tumble against Japan. On the pitch, the athletic trainers appeared to be testing her ACL. After that, she limped off the pitch in tears clutching her knee. There hasn’t been an official update on the injury she sustained yet, but after an 120 minute gruelling quarterfinal the medics are justifiably worried.

Hopefully, it was just a knock, and she will be back in shape and ready to go, although it is unlikely she will be on the pitch for the semi final in just 3 days time.

Fox proved to be an asset to the Gunner women’s squad. She has been excellent since joining, and we cannot afford to lose her due to injury, haing alrady lost Victoria Pelova to a ACL rtecently as well. We were all looking forward to seeing her and Laura Weinroither push each other on Arsenal’s right wing next season. Having qualified, the US women will face Germany in the semi-finals on Tuesday and we can only hope and pray that she will recover quickly. We will hopefully have more concrete news soon.

Michelle Maxwell

