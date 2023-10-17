Arsenal Women star signing Alessia Russo is off the mark for our Gunners!

Alessia Russo off the mark in the WSL

Alessia Russo joined Arsenal from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, after a lot of speculation the season before and Arsenal Women and their recruitment staff, throwing everything they could at United in January, only for our world record offer to be rejected, finally got our woman when the WSL summer transfer window opened.

Russo has come in and hit the ground running, in her debut season at Arsenal and in The Champions League, she managed to pick up two goals in our heartbreaking defeat against Paris FC which saw us ultimately being knocked out of the UWCL. But after two games of the Women’s Super League season, Arsenal Women fans were waiting and praying for that first goal to hit the back of the net in the WSL, and luckily, we didn’t have to wait too long as Russo scored the late winner against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon at The Emirates, in front over over 35,000 fans.

Only minutes before, we saw fellow England international Beth Mead return to the pitch for the first time since her horrific ACL injury saw her missing from action for almost a year and if you know the Lionesses, you’ll know that these two have always linked up well and look to be a dominant force going forward for Arsenal Women. Within 4 minutes of Beth coming on Pelova set up Katie McCabe who belted the equalizer into the back of the net. It didn’t take long for Mead & Russo to combine in the red and the white colours and after just 6 minutes of Beth being on the pitch the two linked up to score the winning goal in an incredible come back for the Arsenal Women.

A little pass to the feet of Russo on the edge of the box who fired the ball into the bottom-right hand corner of the net, going through the Villa keeper’s hands and into the back of the net. A truly remarkable come back after being 1-0 down until extra time and a great sense of relief for Russo herself, who looked over the moon to finally get off the mark and relieve some pressure.

Russo was always brought in to score goals, being a prolific striker for Manchester United & England Women, Arsenal fans were hoping we would get more of the same from her in Arsenal colours and it seems like we’ve managed to sign a star and to think we got her for free!

What’s your thoughts on Russo’s performance against Aston Villa Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….