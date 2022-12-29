Arsenal Women stars Leah Williamson & Beth Mead on New Years Honours list? by Michelle

This year will be King Charles’ first New Years Honours List and we could see multiple Lionesses awarded titles.

As is tradition on New Year’s day, on January 1st 2023 the British Honours system sees nominees awarded with knighthoods, medals or ranks in recognition of their achievements. The Lionesses captured the hearts of the nation producing, in our opinion, the standout moment of the UK sporting year. it is widely anticipated that the Lionesses could be in line to be receive titles.

Every player in the 1966 World Cup final was appointed an MBE. Jack Charlton, Gordon Banks, and captain Bobby Moore also got an OBE and manager Alf Ramsey was knighted.

It is widely speculated that manager Sarina Wiegman, captain Leah Williamson and Golden Boot & Player of the Tournament winner Beth Mead are likely to receive OBE, CBE or MBEs when the announcement is made. However, it is unknown if the other members in the squad will also be recognised by the honours system, though one would certainly hope and expect so.

The UK has had more than it’s fair share of Prime Minister changes this year but Labour called on the Government to ensure all the Lionesses feature in the New Years’ Honours and a Whitehall spokesman was reported saying in August The process of honours is well under way. It’s a no-brainer really – there’s no-one that can have an objection to honours for the team and it’s going to happen.

The Irish Mirror also reported that England legend Ian Wright said: I think that when the cricket team won the world cup they were all given MBEs. They should be thinking about that now for the women. This team deserves every accolade, everything that can be bestowed upon them.

We only have a few days to wait for the announcement and we look forward to seeing all of the Lionesses awarded for their historical Euro win. Wouldn’t it be a travesty if they weren’t?

Michelle Maxwell

