Arsenal Women stars playing in key World Cup games starting tonight

Arsenal Women play Key Women´s World Cup qualifiers

Several Gunners are playing international games this week, as their national sides work to secure places in next year’s Women’s World Cup.

Katie McCabe will be wearing the armband against Finland (Sept 1st) and Slovakia (Sep 6th), as Ireland hope to book a slot in the World Cup play-offs.

Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Jordan Nobbs will be up against Manu Zinsberger and Laura Wienroither’s Austrian team on September 3rd. England’s Lionesses only need to draw with Austria to automatically qualify for the World Cup. Austria currently sit in the Group D play-off spot and can only automatically qualify for the competition if England drop points.

Vivianne Miedema and Jen Beattie will both play in a Netherlands and Scotland friendly on September 2nd. In the qualifiers, the Netherlands will meet second-place Iceland on September 6th and can qualify automatically with any result except a loss. Scotland, meanwhile, take on the Faroe Islands in their final qualifier, knowing that their play-off spot is safe.

Frida Maanum and Norway will be looking to build on their disappointing Euros performance when they meet Belgium (Sept 2nd) and Albania (Sept 6th). They have secured a play-off place but can still qualify automatically as group winners.

World Cup qualification is already guaranteed for Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig’s Sweden, and they will play their final Group A match against Finland on September 6th.

Brazil have secured their World Cup place due to winning the Copa América Femenina, but Rafaelle Souza will be in the squad as they take on South Africa in two consecutive games (Sept 2nd, Sept 5th).

Lia Wälti and Noelle Maritz will also be looking to help Switzerland secure their qualifying spot as they take on Croatia (Sept 2nd) and Moldova (Sept 6th). They are currently 2nd in Group G, behind Italy.

As 2023 World Cup co-hosts, Australia have already qualified for the tournament. Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley will feature as the Matildas face Canada twice during this international break (Sept 3rd, Sept 6th).

Good luck to all our Gunners over the coming week of international games!

Michelle

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….