Arsenal Women stars sparkle on the red carpet at Pride of Britain Awards 2023

The pride of Britain Awards 2023 took place on 8th October and will be televised on Thursday, October 12th at 8pm on ITV1. Arsenal Women stars Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo & Jen Beattie (with partner Amber Gill) looked stunning as they attended the event.

Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards celebrate extraordinary achievements of people of all ages, from children to lifesaving emergency workers in local communities and on a national or even global scale.

It’s nice to see our girls out, supporting such a great event. And wow! They look fabulous, as you can see from the photo’s below.

Leah Williamson – Arsenal Women’s Vice Captain & Captain of the Lionesses – is currently rehabilitating from an ACL injury that she suffered in April. We may not see Leah back on the pitch for our Gunners this season, or certainly until the very latter part of the season.

Arsenal Women’s super striker Alessia Russo, who signed for our Gunners before going off to Australia & New Zealand with the Lionesses, for the Women’s World Cup – the World Cup in which the Lionesses picked up Silver after losing to Spain in the Final.

Defender Jen Beattie was snapped on the red carpet, with partner Amber Gill. Jen played a massive part in Arsenal Women achieving what they did last year – a year in which Arsenal suffered so many injuries to key players, including 4 ACL’s in a season..

Nice to see our Gunners out and about huh Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

