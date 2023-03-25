Arsenal Women striker Blackstenius “excited” for today’s North London Derby by Michelle

Today’s the day! It’s North London Derby day! The last time Arsenal met Tottenham was at the start of the 2022-23 season, in September 2022. Our Gunners dominated the game, running out 4-0 winners at Emirates Stadium, in front of a record-breaking crowd.

This time out Arsenal head to Brisbane Road to take on Tottenham Hotspur on their own turf. The crowds won’t be so mighty – Brisbane Road capacity is around 9,000, with an Arsenal away allocation of under 1,000 tickets – but hopefully the score will be every bit as mighty, in Arsenal’s favour!

Watch Tottenham v Arsenal live on Sky Sports Football on Saturday from 2.30pm; kick-off 3pm UK.

Arsenal Women’s Stina Blackstenius has certainly had to step up to the table on the goal-scoring front, after the loss of Mead & Miedema to ACL injuries, but it sounds like Arsenal’s 27 year old Swedish international striker is excited and up for the challenge – speaking to Sky Sports, Blackstenius had this to say ahead of today’s match:

“It’s a big one. We had such a great experience at the Emirates the last time we played Tottenham, with all our fans – a record crowd. I know how much it means for our fans so it’s something we look forward to. We’re excited. Three points is what is needed.

“It means a lot to play in these games. It creates this extra spark. You can feel it in the atmosphere. Derbies are special, no matter where you are, but since I came here I’ve seen it from a different perspective. It’s so much bigger than I maybe thought, in a good way. It’s amazing because it brings the fans together and we want to play for them, and with them. We play this game as one club.”

This will be the seventh north London derby in the history of the WSL, with Spurs never having won a game. This fixture has always been controlled and ruled by the Red half of north London – let’s hope today is another little bit of history repeating…

“We have had nice experiences against Spurs,” Blackstenius summarised. “You can tell how much it means to beat them. It’s just different, in a really special way.”

COYGW! We need to take those 3 points from Spurs today..

