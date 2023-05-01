Arsenal Women striker Lina Hurtig is back for UWCL semi-final today! by Michelle

Lina Hurtig’s return confirmed by Arsenal today is fantastic news for our Gunners, ahead of their mighty challenge at a sold-out Emirates Stadium, against Wolfsburg, in the Women’s Champions League semi-final this evening!

Arsenal Women’s Swedish international striker, Lina Hurtig, has been out of action, due to injury, since she left the Sweden national team camp during February internationals. Lina, signed for Arsenal from Juventus last summer, with boss Jonas Eidevall saying at the time:

“Lina is an excellent forward who will bring power and dynamism to our game.

“She has shone in the Champions League and international tournaments and we are delighted that she will be lining up for Arsenal moving forward.”

Hurtig has scored 2 of Arsenal’s goals on their road to this stage in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final, see UEFA stats below:

Unfortunately, it is also confirmed that Arsenal’s Australian international, Caitlin Foord, is not yet match-fit, so she will not be part of today’s squad to face Wolfsburg.

Hurtig however, should be a great boost for her Arsenal teammates, given the current level of squad injuries and Hurtig’s depth of experience on the European stage.

The match kicks off at 17:45 UK, today 1st May Bank Holiday. The Emirates is sold out but you can watch live on DAZN Youtube channel.

Welcome back Lina! May you be a thorn in Wolfsburg’s side today!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

