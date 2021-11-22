Arsenal Women stroll past Man United to stay top ahead of the Cup Final against Chelsea

The Arsenal Women are back to winning ways!

Arsenal lost their 100% winning run last week against Tottenham in the Womens Super League, and the Arsenal women needed to beat Man United last night to maintain top spot in the table.

And they didn’t disappoint.

It was a deserved, controlled, patient and comfortable win that despite not being able to score in the first half was wrapped up within nine minutes in the second half.

There was another goal and an assist for Katie McCabe as she set up Vivianne Miedema for our first goal just after half time, laying the ball off to Miedema who controlled and ran with the ball before taking a shot that landed in the bottom left of the goal.

McCabe then won a penalty after a clumsy foul in the box and she scored from the spot for Arsenal’s second on the 57th minute and that’s how the game ended.

By the end of the game it was really a stroll for Arsenal, despite some testing times by Manchester United. We came through it after a fast start in the second half, but we managed the game well and won yet another big test on our road to trophies.

So it was a 2-0 win and a clean sheet for Manuela Zinsberger that keeps Arsenal top of the Women’s Super League ahead of second placed Chelsea which also keeps us unbeaten in the league so far this season, and despite that setback of a draw against Spurs we quickly got back to winning ways.

The WSL now breaks for an international break and when Arsenal women return it will be the biggest game of their season so far when they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on December fifth..

Let’s hope the international break gives the injured players time to recover and for the ones who are on duty let’s hope they return fit and healthy as we need all our girls on fire to be able to lift that trophy once more!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

