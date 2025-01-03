Arsenal Women struck gold with Daphne van Domselaar, 7 clean sheets for our Gunners..

Daphne van Domselaar has made a significant impact since joining Arsenal Women in the summer of 2024. The Dutch goalkeeper has quickly established herself as a key player for the Gunners, impressing fans and pundits alike with her performances between the posts.

In her debut match for Arsenal, van Domselaar secured a clean sheet and helped the team to a 1-0 victory against Leicester City in the Barclays Women’s Super League. Her acrobatic save to deny Jutta Rantala in the first half was particularly noteworthy, and she made several crucial stops in the closing minutes to preserve the win. Van Domselaar’s strong form has continued throughout the season. In the 2024/2025 campaign, she has already kept 8 clean sheets in 14 matches played across all competitions,

The only goalkeeper to achieve double figures in clean sheets in 2024! 🧤 What a year @hannahhampton_ has had in the #BarclaysWSL! 👏 pic.twitter.com/sUV6hqmNok — Barclays Women’s Super League (@BarclaysWSL) December 28, 2024

Her performances in the FA Women’s Super League have been particularly impressive, with 5 clean sheets in 7 appearances, conceding only 3 goals . The 24-year-old’s impact extends beyond domestic competitions. In the UEFA Women’s Champions League, van Domselaar has maintained 2 clean sheets in 3 matches, conceding just 1 goal . Her solid performances have helped Arsenal maintain a strong defensive record in European competition.Under interim Arsenal manager Renee Slegers, van Domselaar’s form has reached new heights. She has kept four clean sheets in her last five games, making some exceptional saves along the way . This run of form has solidified her position as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper, surpassing the experienced Manuela Zinsberger in the pecking order.Van Domselaar’s arrival has addressed Arsenal’s long-standing desire to strengthen their goalkeeping department. After missing out on England international Mary Earps in the previous year, the Gunners seem to have found an excellent alternative in the Dutch shot-stopper .

As the season progresses, van Domselaar’s consistent performances and impressive clean sheet record continue to be a crucial factor in Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware across all competitions.

What are your thought on Daphne Gooners?

