Arsenal Women struck gold with Daphne van Domselaar, 7 clean sheets for our Gunners..

Daphne van Domselaar has made a significant impact since joining Arsenal Women in the summer of 2024. The Dutch goalkeeper has quickly established herself as a key player for the Gunners, impressing fans and pundits alike with her performances between the posts.
In her debut match for Arsenal, van Domselaar secured a clean sheet and helped the team to a 1-0 victory against Leicester City in the Barclays Women’s Super League. Her acrobatic save to deny Jutta Rantala in the first half was particularly noteworthy, and she made several crucial stops in the closing minutes to preserve the win. Van Domselaar’s strong form has continued throughout the season. In the 2024/2025 campaign, she has already kept 8 clean sheets in 14 matches played across all competitions,
The only goalkeeper to achieve double figures in clean sheets in 2024! 🧤
What a year @hannahhampton_ has had in the #BarclaysWSL! 👏 pic.twitter.com/sUV6hqmNok
— Barclays Women’s Super League (@BarclaysWSL) December 28, 2024
Excellent GK 🙂
I haven’t seen enough of von Domselaar to form an opinion but recognize the lack of a top keeper being the cause of not winning a WSL title over the past few years. If we had Mary Earps I have no doubt we would have won at least one over the past three years. Shame there are only two posts on this excellent article? Personally I am so proud of our Women’s achievements over the past decades who are, without doubt, the greatest ever England Women’s football team. 15 league titles plus numerous cups including the UEFA Champions League, a total of sixty I believe. A run of 108 games without defeat including 51 straight league wins – truly incredible yet rarely mentioned. Our women are the reason the WSL has flourished as it has.
I hope I have a chance to to watch the woman’s league game one day.
:Wish the league and our team all the best in their respective upward trek!