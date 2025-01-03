Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal Women struck gold with Daphne van Domselaar, 7 clean sheets for our Gunners..

Daphne van Domselaar has made a significant impact since joining Arsenal Women in the summer of 2024. The Dutch goalkeeper has quickly established herself as a key player for the Gunners, impressing fans and pundits alike with her performances between the posts.

In her debut match for Arsenal, van Domselaar secured a clean sheet and helped the team to a 1-0 victory against Leicester City in the Barclays Women’s Super League. Her acrobatic save to deny Jutta Rantala in the first half was particularly noteworthy, and she made several crucial stops in the closing minutes to preserve the win. Van Domselaar’s strong form has continued throughout the season. In the 2024/2025 campaign, she has already kept 8 clean sheets in 14 matches played across all competitions,

Her performances in the FA Women’s Super League have been particularly impressive, with 5 clean sheets in 7 appearances, conceding only 3 goals. The 24-year-old’s impact extends beyond domestic competitions. In the UEFA Women’s Champions League, van Domselaar has maintained 2 clean sheets in 3 matches, conceding just 1 goal. Her solid performances have helped Arsenal maintain a strong defensive record in European competition.Under interim Arsenal manager Renee Slegers, van Domselaar’s form has reached new heights. She has kept four clean sheets in her last five games, making some exceptional saves along the way. This run of form has solidified her position as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper, surpassing the experienced Manuela Zinsberger in the pecking order.Van Domselaar’s arrival has addressed Arsenal’s long-standing desire to strengthen their goalkeeping department. After missing out on England international Mary Earps in the previous year, the Gunners seem to have found an excellent alternative in the Dutch shot-stopper.
As the season progresses, van Domselaar’s consistent performances and impressive clean sheet record continue to be a crucial factor in Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware across all competitions.
What are your thought on Daphne Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….

More Stories / Arsenal Women
Arsenal Midfielder Kathrine Kuhl Could Make Permanent Move to Everton Women
Which movement could Arsenal Women see in the transfer window, with Renee at the helm?
Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo 2nd in WSL goals scored in 2024, with 14!
Posted by

Tags Daphne van Domselaar

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. I haven’t seen enough of von Domselaar to form an opinion but recognize the lack of a top keeper being the cause of not winning a WSL title over the past few years. If we had Mary Earps I have no doubt we would have won at least one over the past three years. Shame there are only two posts on this excellent article? Personally I am so proud of our Women’s achievements over the past decades who are, without doubt, the greatest ever England Women’s football team. 15 league titles plus numerous cups including the UEFA Champions League, a total of sixty I believe. A run of 108 games without defeat including 51 straight league wins – truly incredible yet rarely mentioned. Our women are the reason the WSL has flourished as it has.

    Reply

  3. I hope I have a chance to to watch the woman’s league game one day.
    :Wish the league and our team all the best in their respective upward trek!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors