Arsenal Women suffer unlucky defeat to Lyon but overshadowed by Miedema injury

Arsenal Women Eidevall on UWCL 0-1 defeat by Lyon and Miedema injury by Michelle

Arsenal Women lost 0 – 1 to the European Champions Lyon at Emirates last night in our Gunners penultimate UEFA Women’s Champion League group match. Frida Maanum inadvertently tapped in an own goal for Lyon allowing the visitors to go ahead in the final minutes of half-time. There were 3 minutes of injury time added to the first half and in that time, as Arsenal were trying to get a goal on the counter attack, our Dutch International Vivianne Miedema went down badly with an injury and had to be stretchered off the pitch. Boss Jonas Eidevall spoke after the match:

🗣 “I have no information at all yet. It's just the concern I have here now after the game, and that's where a lot of my thoughts are at the moment to be honest.”@eidevall on @VivianneMiedema’s injury pic.twitter.com/RlFK926hpl — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) December 15, 2022

Viv recently took a break from football to rest and recuperate and since returning to the Arsenal squad in mid November she has been very much back on form, scoring 4 goals in 4 games for our Gunners.

Aside from the own goal and the flattering 0-1 scoreline for Lyon, both teams were very evenly match and, though both sides created scoring opportunities the scoreline remained the same at full-time. Eidevall summing up the game:

I think from a performance perspective, it was an even game. I think we did very well in long spells of the game. I think we could have got another result from that performance.

The performance was good from our side, both on the ball and off the ball. We played well. We really competed. We really challenged them. But, of course, we’re disappointed that we didn’t get the result. We’re not only happy because of the performance – we need to have both.

Even with this first defeat in Arsenal’s Champions League campaign, our Gunners still go through to the knockout rounds of the competition but focus now turns to 21st December and Arsenal’s final game of 2022 away against FC Zurich. This is very much still a must-win game for our Gunners.

I haven’t thought so much about us going through, because I’m obviously disappointed with the loss, Eidevall said.

What I do know is that we have everything in our hands now going to Zurich. If we win, we win the group and that’s important and that’s our ambition to do.

So our Gunners are still top of Group C and head to Zurich in 5 days time with the bit between their teeth for a win, which should be reasonably easy to secure with Zurich having picked up no points across their Group C performances. A win in Zurich, irrespective of the outcome of the Juventus – Lyon match on 21st December will keep our Gunners are the top of their group as we move into the Champions League knockout rounds.

