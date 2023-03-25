Arsenal Women take 2nd spot in WSL after dancing all over North London rivals Tottenham! by Michelle

The score? Tottenham Hotspur 1-5 Arsenal. Sorry, were you expecting anything different? Arsenal are back in the room and back on their silverware hunt!! Our Gunners put Tottenham Hotspur Women to bed within the first 5 minutes of this match, and just kept delivering..

Enjoy the goals.. enjoy the moments.. this is a key moment for our Gunners. Arsenal are VERY MUCH back in the room. Women’s Super League, Champions League.. BRING IT ON!!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Stay amused during the interlull! Our friends at Dublin Arsenal give an amusing and informative review of the Palace game and talks about the wonders of VAR!

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta and Eidevall at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….