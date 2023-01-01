Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women target 19 year old Danish midfielder Kathrine Kühl by Michelle

The football transfer window opens today, running from January 1st to 31st, and it promises to be a very busy one for Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall as our Gunners look to bring new players in to replace injured Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema.

Arsenal are set to welcome Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo and Dutch midfielder Victoria Pelova, while Brazilian attacker Debinha remains at the top of Eidevall’s list.

Kathrine Møller Kühl joined Hillerød Fodbold at five years old, and remained with the club for nine years. She joined FC Nordsjælland in 2018.  In April 2021 Kathrine made her senior Denmark debut.  Still only 19 years old, Kuhl has 21 caps for Denmark and has been touted as Denmark’s next superstar – let’s take a look at her in action below.

Kuhl is a creative midfielder and with the loss of Miedema and Mead for the foreseeable she could be a great addition to the Arsenal Women squad in the New Year, although Chelsea are said to be interested in the youngster too..

