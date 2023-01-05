Arsenal Women target Debinha ranked 23rd in World’s Top 100 female footballers 2022 by Michelle

Securing the signing of Debinha for Arsenal Women is rumoured to be at the top of boss Jonas Eidevall’s wish list, in the January transfer window which runs until January 31st. And we do not need to ask why..

Debinha has been ranked 23rd in the Guardians 100 best female footballers in the World 2022. Arsenal’s Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema were ranked 2nd and 6th respectively, with a total of 8 of our Gunners in the top 100!

Brazilian striker Debinha really comes with a full pedigree in football for club and country and was part of the Brazil Women’s team, alongside Arsenal’s Rafaelle Souza, that won the Copa America Feminin 2022.

The write-up below, an except from The Guardian really does sum up well the absolute class of this player as reliably influential and a serial goalscorer and assister.

As a serial goalscorer and assister for club and country Debinha sounds like the perfect addition to Arsenal with our two top goalscorers and assisters, Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema out long term with ACL injuries.

What do you think? I think we need her!!

Michelle Maxwell

WIN FREE TICKETS for Arsenal Women V Chelsea at Emirates on 15th January!! Winner will be announced on 11th January.

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….