Arsenal Women target, Emily Fox, winning title with Russo & Wubben-Moy (with video)

The arrival of USWNT fullback Emily Fox is widely expected to be announced by Arsenal Women very soon, particularly after the departure of fullback Noelle Maritz was officially announced today.

25 year old Emily Fox attended the University of North Carolina (UNC) with two of Arsenal Women’s star players – Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy!

Here is an excerpt from a UNC Review of a match which the girls competed in together, to help the North Carolina Tar Heels to win the ACC women’s soccer title in 2019:

Emily Fox set up Russo’s game-winning goal at 101:48 by sending a ball over the top from the right side of the field just over the midfield line. Russo took the ball in stride, dribbled just inside the box and set a low shot from 16 yards out into the lower left side of the frame for the game-winner. It was her ninth goal of the season and in the process she took over the team lead in game-winning goals with four.

Russo was named the tournament MVP after scoring twice in the ACC semifinal against NC State on Friday night and then tallying the game-winning goal against the Cavaliers on Sunday. She was joined on the All-Tournament Team by four other Tar Heels – freshman defender Maycee Bell, sophomore goalkeeper Claudia Dickey, junior defender Emily Fox and junior defender Lotte Wubben-Moy.

And here are some fab highlights, including all three jumping around with teammates when Russo scores! MUST WATCH GOONERS! ❤

Just like our resident England internationals, Russo & Wubben-Moy, Fox also competes for her national team: USWNT. Fox has previously played for US teams Racing Louisville, and more recently North Carolina Courage.

Could we be welcoming Emily Fox as a Gunner soon?

We certainly hope so!

Michelle Maxwell

