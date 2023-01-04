Arsenal Women target Kühl ‘has the potential to be one of the best interiors in the game’

Arsenal Women target Kühl highly praised by Everton Manager Brian Sørensen by Michelle

Brian Sørensen took over as Manager at WSL club Everton in July 2022. Prior to his Everton appointment Danish-born Sørensen had a long and esteemed career with Danish club Fortuna Hjørring, with the club winning numerous accolades including a number of Danish Championships and qualifications to the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Brian Sørensen was Chelsea Women, and captain of Denmark Women’s national team, Pernille Harder’s coach at the age of 15, and has been quoted comparing both Kathrine Kühl and Harder at the same age saying I have not met anyone who is as determined as Pernille Harder. But compared to the tools that Pernille had at that age and that Kathrine has now, I think Kathrine is better technically. She has the potential to be one of the best interiors in the game.

19 year old Kathrine Kühl has 21 caps for Denmark and has been touted as Denmark’s next superstar, having the potential to reach the level of one of the best footballers in the world, Pernille Harder, so let’s hope Arsenal are well down the path of signing her with rumours that Chelsea are also very interested.

This young midfielder was only 16 when she was named Player of the Match in the Danish Cup final!

Speaking to GOAL Kühl said Personally, I want to be a more dangerous player. I’m not the player who scores the most goals, I want to work on my finishing and my assist game also, to be a more important player.

But my future goal is, of course, to play abroad and play in a big European club. That’s one of my big dreams.

Anywhere in particular? As long as I can go to a good club, I’m happy. But, of course, the Spanish league. I really like how they play. They play very quick and with few touches, and they’re very technical. But I’ve heard that the English league is growing and it’s very good also, so that’s also very interesting.

Arsenal are in a race to replace Mead & Miedema in the January transfer window, after they both recently suffered ACL injuries. Let’s hope that we receive some confirmation from Arsenal soon on the signing of this young star.

