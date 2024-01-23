Arsenal Women to play an additional WSL game at Emirates Stadium this season

Arsenal Women confirmed, before the start of the season, that they would play 5 of their 11 home WSL games at Emirates Stadium this season, with their remaining 6 home games being played at Meadow Park. During the 2022-23 season 240,000 tickets were sold to watch Arsenal Women in action at the Emirates, prompting Arsenal’s increase to play 5 of their women’s home games at Emirates this season.

Arsenal set a new Women’s Super League attendance record of 59,042 for their clash against Chelsea at Emirates Stadium in December 2023. This beats the previous record of 54,115 set in Arsenal’s opening game of the season at home against Liverpool in October 2023, also at Emirates Stadium.

And after Arsenal’s announcement today, that has now increased to 6 home games at Emirates Stadium, with the addition of our penultimate WSL game, against Leicester City, now to being staged at N5 in April 2024.

Another game at Emirates Stadium 👀 Arsenal v Leicester City in the @BarclaysWSL 🏆 Read all about it here 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 23, 2024

Arsenal Women have also sold over 50,000 tickets for their home clash against Manchester United, with a sell-out widely-anticipated for the mid February fixture. Tickets are also reported to be selling well for Arsenal’s north London derby WSL clash with Tottenham Hotspur, at Emirates in March.

Arsenal Chief Executive, Vinai Venkatesham, said “We’ve been thrilled by the consistent support for our women’s team this season. That includes record attendances, as well as regular sell-outs at Meadow Park and for all our away allocations.

“We’re delighted to bring our supporters another match at Emirates to build on that, and give as many of them as possible the opportunity to get behind the team in what will be a crucial period of our season.”

See Arsenal.com for full tickets details for the Leicester match.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….