Arsenal Women took “a step in the right direction” in 4-1 UWCL win over Valerenga

This week has been a tough one for the Arsenal women. They fell 2-1 to league rivals Chelsea last weekend. Then Jonas Eidevall resigned on Tuesday, bowing to pressure from calls to fire him. Notably, he resigned the day before Arsenal faced Valerenga in a UEFA Women’s Champions League match.

Given the odds stacked against them, it would have been understandable if our Gunner women had failed to beat the Norwegians. Nonetheless, they defeated them convincingly, winning 4-1.

After the match, interim Arsenal manager, Renee Slegers, acknowledged that the victory was a step in the right direction. When asked if the victory provides the Arsenal Women’s squad with the essential confidence before the London derby against West Ham, Slegers responded

“I always think confidence is such a hard thing to talk about. What exactly is confidence?

“I think already since we played Chelsea you are seeing players perform in their better form, and I think we are going a step in the right direction.”

Last season, West Ham, who our Gunner women had always defeated, denied us three points by picking a 2-1 win over our girls at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. The game this weekend will be played at the same venue, and hopefully the Hammers can see our ruthlessness, given that the loss to them was one of the results that denied our girls the 2023-24 league crown.

No game is an ‘easy’ game in the WSL anymore. Arsenal themselves have only managed 2 draws, one win and one defeat in there first 4 games of the WSL season, and are sitting mid-table, in 6th place, behind teams like Man United, Brighton & Liverpool. Our Gunners are 5 points below Man City and 4 points below Chelsea (who have a game in hand).

Let’s hope our 4-1 win against Valerenga, on Wednesday night, will boost our Gunners to rise up and defeat the Hammers, in style, on Sunday!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….