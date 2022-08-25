Arsenal Women training hard in Germany ahead of new season

Arsenal Women training for peak fitness ahead of their 2022/23 WSL campaign by Michelle

The team have been training hard at the Adidas HQ in Germany.

It looks like it´s been a lot of hard work and a lot of laughs and team building too.

Their training regime has included everything from cycling, tennis, basketball, running, bowling, playing cornhole and lots of intra-squad friendlies with a lot of match action.

Aside from physical training the most important thing about training camp is building relationships and enjoying team time between training sessions. The Arsenal Women seem to have found a perfect balance between hard core training and lots of team time with a whole lot of giggles thrown in for good measure!

The Arsenal Women should be at peak fitness ready for their first game of the season, away to Manchester City on 11th September at 7pm. Only 17 days to go!

We can´t wait to see this Arsenal dream team in action. We´re counting down this days!

Michelle Maxwell

