Arsenal Women trio help Sweden to last-gasp winner over South Africa

Lina Hurtig, Stina Blackstenius, Amanda Ilestedt, and Co. had to work hard as they laboured for Sweden’s 2-1 comeback win over South Africa. In the four encounters before this win, the Swedes were unbeaten against South Africa, so holding to that stat was important.

The game was played and won in the second half; the first half was “quiet.” The South Africans broke the deadlock through Magaia Hildah three minutes into the second half. That goal gave them the idea of going defensive to some extent.

However, the Swedes were ready to fight tooth and nail to get something from the game. Fortunately, in the 65th minute, they equalised through Rolfo Fridolina. The game was headed to a 1-1 draw, but luck was on the European team’s side as Amanda Ilestedt headed in the winner in the 90th minute to guarantee a win over the Africans.

After the game, the Arsenal defender said this about the comeback win: “South Africa made it hard for us, but I think we grew into the game and got better and better. In the second half, we played better, but a victory in the opening game is what counts.”

The win sees the Swedes leading Group G. Up next for them is a clash against Italy on the 29th of July and Argentina on the 2nd of August.

Michelle Maxwell

