Arsenal Women v Aston Villa FA Conti Cup Quarter Final subject to pitch inspection

Arsenal Women v Aston Villa Conti Cup Quarter Final subject to pitch inspection by Michelle

Arsenal have today issued a statement ahead of the Arsenal v Aston Villa FA Conti Cup Quarter Final fixture which is currently scheduled to take place at Meadow Park on Thursday 26th January at 19:45PM UK. Read our full Form Guide for the fixture.

3 WSL matches were postponed at the weekend due to frozen pitch conditions causing chaos for Arsenal & Chelsea fans who had travelled for the matches. To keep supporters informed ahead of the fixture Arsenal‘s statement reads as follows:

We understand how disruptive postponements can be for supporters, particularly when they come close to kick-off time. In order to remove this risk entirely for our match on Thursday, we investigated the possibility of moving the match to Emirates Stadium, however this was not feasible due to essential pitch maintenance.

We have agreed with The FA and Aston Villa that there will be a pitch inspection at Meadow Park at 12pm on Thursday ahead of kick-off at 7.45pm. A final decision on whether the match can be played will be made at this time and we will communicate the outcome of the inspection as soon as the decision is made by the match official.

We hope this information provides some clarity for supporters of both teams and will minimise disruption in the event that a postponement is necessary.

The game may well go ahead as scheduled but for the sake of fans being informed and the right decisions being made for the safety of our professional football players this is a good decision. The wider issue of under-soil heating, as is normal at the men’s football pitches, is not going to go away but everyone being informed is a great start.

By Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….