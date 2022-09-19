Arsenal Women v Brighton – Great 4-0 to kick start the season (plus highlights)

Match highlights and review Arsenal Women 4-0 Brighton & Hove Albion by Michelle

Arsenal Women secured a great victory in their WSL opener against Brighton on Friday night. Throughout the game we at just gooner women were on the edge of our seats. For one, it was so great to be able to sit down and watch a game at last, after the original opening game was postponed, due to the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. But what a start! Arsenal Women were in complete control from the start, with 74% possession, 38 shots and 14 shots on target.

Beth Mead, the Euro 2022 top scorer, scored twice as Arsenal began their Women’s Super League campaign with a dominant win against Brighton at a sold-out Meadow Park.

Captain Kim Little and forward Stina Blackstenius scored either side of of half time before Mead took the tally to four.

Brighton were reduced to 10 players only 7 minutes into the game as Emma Kullberg was sent off for bringing Blackstenius down when the Sweden international was in the box and on target to score.

The Arsenal team play was very coherent, with great passing accuracy and it was great to see new signing Lina Hurtig on for some of the play, narrowly missing adding another goal to the Arsenal scoresheet.

Speaking after the match, goal scorer Beth Mead was very happy to bag the three points: “What better way to start the league!”

“I think for me, I should have scored more tonight. I had the chances. Now my standards are set pretty high, I’ve got to be doing better with the ones that I got.”

Manager Jonas Eidevall was delighted with the team’s performance. “I’m very happy with a victory, very happy with the atmosphere here at the stadium, and very happy with the way that we played. I thought we won well deservedly.”

“We always want to push for more,” he added. “We shouldn’t let the score define how we play a football game. That’s one thing we talk about a lot within the team as well. We need to be 100%. We need to be our very best all the time, no matter if we’re losing or if we are winning.”

The goals from Kim Little, Stina Blackstenius, and Beth Mead ensured a dream start to the new league campaign for our Arsenal Women. Extended match highlights of the 4-0 win are available to watch by clicking play in the video below.

Michelle Maxwell

