Arsenal Women v Brighton: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted Line-up and Score Prediction

Arsenal Women return to Women’s Super League action this afternoon as they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners come into this game on a poor run of form. Their midweek loss to Lyon means they have now gone four games without a win in all competitions. Three of those results have come in the WSL, while last week’s defeat away to Manchester City was their first league loss of the campaign. They will be desperate to end their slump when they face Brighton later today.

Both sides are next to each other in the table with fairly similar records, but a quick glance at the head-to-head suggests Arsenal are firm favourites despite their recent form. Before the 4-2 defeat in May, the Gunners had won five consecutive meetings against Brighton without conceding a single goal.

Competition: Women’s Super League – Round 6

Kick-off: Sunday, October 12, 2:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee: Kirsty Dowle

Team news

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Renée Slegers confirmed a clean bill of health within the squad. Addressing potential injury concerns, she told reporters via Arsenal:

“Everyone was on the training pitch today. We have more days to go tomorrow of course, but everyone’s fit at the moment apart from Leah Williamson.”

Predicted line-up

Daphne van Domselaar

Emily Fox

Steph Catley

Lotte Wubben-Moy

Katie McCabe

Mariona Caldentey

Kim Little (C)

Frida Maanum

Olivia Smith

Alessia Russo

Caitlin Foord

Score prediction

Anything other than a win could significantly damage our WSL aspirations. The spirited performance against Lyon served as a reminder of our quality, but the team must now turn effort into results.

Renée Slegers’ side should find a way back to winning form, and a 3-1 victory in favour of Arsenal feels like a fair prediction.

What do you think, Gooners? Drop your score prediction in the comments below.

The match kicks off at 2.30pm today – confirmed team coming soon.

Watch the action live on BBC2 or BBC iPlayer.

Benjamin Kenneth

