Arsenal Women v Chelsea – Preview, team news, line-up and score prediction

As usual, Chelsea are Arsenal’s biggest rival for the Womens Super League title (and every other competition we are in), and we are looking for revenge this season after ending up one point behind the Blues in last years table.

Strangely enough, Chelsea have a good record against us and the Gunners have only beaten our rivals once in our last 7 meetings, but conversely they have never won at the Emirates, and we ran out 3-2 winners in this fixture last season in front of a great home crowd. Hopefully we will do the same this time around, as whoever wins will have a great advantage in the title race.

It promises to be an amazing day out at the Emirates with a packed house of 45,000 plus for the lunch-time kickoff which should be an action-packed grudge match.

Arsenal have had a hard time with injuries this season, but now we have our two world-class centre-backs, Leah Williamson and Rafaelle, back in the line-up we should be back to our best defensively.

Yes, our attack has been weakened by the loss of both Mead and Miedema to ACL injuries, but other than those two and another long-term absentee is Teyah Goldie, but otherwise Jonas has a full squad to choose from, except for Jordan Nobbs of course, who has moved on to Aston Villa.

Eidevall has been very active so far in the transfer market, but today will come much too soon for Pelova, Kuhl and the Canadian keeper D’Angelo, but we should be able to use our young Brazilian Gio who has been on loan up at Everton and should be raring to go now she is back in the squad.

So here is my predicted line-up for this crucial match….

Zinsberger

Maritz, Williamson (C), Rafaelle, Weinrother

Catley, Little, Maanum

McCabe, Foord

Blackstenius

Maanum has been in brilliant form up until the break, and I’m hoping Blackstenius and Foord will get on the scoresheet, but it will obviously be hard to break Chelsea down as well.

I am going to go for a 2-2 draw today, unless we get a bit of Brazilian magic from young Gio whe she comes on from the bench..

Michelle Maxwell

