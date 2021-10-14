Arsenal Women v Hoffenheim WCL Preview and betting – Live at 8pm tonight

The New Arsenal Women’s coach Jason Eidervall has made an amazing impact over the summer since replacing Joe Montemurro.

The Gunners finished third in the WSL last season and only just qualified for the Champions League, but under Eidervall they got off to a flying start to this campaign. They have a 100 per cent winning record at the five-game mark and are currently three points clear of Chelsea at the top of the WSL, beating Chelsea and Man City in the process, who were the Top Two last season. They also destroyed Tottenham 5-1 in the FA Cup and cruised past PSV and Slavia Prague in the Champions League Qualifiers.

But the Gunners were brought back to Earth with a bump last midweek when they went to the European Champions Barcelona and were thumped 4-1, but bounced back beating Everton 3-0 at the weekend, and Eidervall is expecting a much better showing tonight.

But Hoffenheim are no pushovers either. Their only defeat this season was to Bayern Munich this weekend, but as the leaders of the Bundesliga Frauen and last year’s Champions League semifinalists, losing to the German giants is no big disgrace.

Bayern were easily beaten by Chelsea in that WCL Semi, and as Arsenal have already beaten the Blues this season, the Gunners will be much more confident than they were against Barcelona.

“I think Barcelona played exceptionally well against us.” Eidervall told Skysports. “That’s one opponent. Now we play Hoffenheim – it is also a very good team, but not to take anything away from Hoffenheim, but Barcelona is on another level, and so this will be a different game.”

The game is being played at Meadow Park however, so Arsenal are the hot favourites. Arsenal are England's most successful team in this competition, having reached 5 semifinals and winning it in 2007, while Hoffenheim are making their first appearance this season and may be overawed by their surroundings.

Arsenal are England’s most successful team in this competition, having reached 5 semifinals and winning it in 2007, while Hoffenheim are making their first appearance this season and may be overawed by their surroundings.

The Gunners have scored 18 goals in their 5 WCL games so far this season, and have been scoring goals for fun in our domestic League. You can watch the game live on DAZN's Youtube Channel – Kick Off 20.00 (UK time).

And even better news is that you can watch the game live on DAZN’s Youtube Channel – Kick Off 20.00 (UK time).

