Preview of Arsenal Women v Linköping in UEFA Women’s Champions League Qualifiers

Arsenal Women v Linköping in UEFA Women’s Champions League Round 1 Qualifiers by Michelle

Arsenal Women are back in European action on 6th September 2023, when they will face Swedish side Linkoping in the Round 1 Qualifiers for the Women’s Champions League.

In last season’s Women’s Champions League Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the competition, but failed to progress to the Final when Bundesliga giants Wolfsburg secured a 3-2 victory with a goal in the 119th minute of extra-time, at a sold-out Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal finished 3rd in the Women’s Super League last season, being holders Chelsea and Manchester United. As such our Gunners need to go through the qualifying rounds to secure their place in the group stages of the competition, with their first challenge being Linkoping.

Arsenal Women will travel to Linkoping Arena on 6th September, kick-off 15:00 UK (16:00 local time). The Arena has a capacity of 7,200. You can see full ticket information and purchase tickets on the Arsenal website.

Arsenal Women will be back in Women Super League action, when they host Liverpool at Emirates Stadium, on Sunday 1st October 2023, kick-off 14:00 UK. You can see full ticket information and purchase tickets on the Arsenal website. Be quick, as tickets for the WSL opener are selling fast!

Arsenal Women were at the forefront of WSL attendances last season, setting a new record WSL attendance of 47,367. when they hosted arch north London rivals Tottenham at Emirates Stadium in September 2022. Arsenal also drew crowds of over 40,000 when they hosted Manchester United in November 2022, and Chelsea in January 2023, at N5.

When Arsenal hosted Wolfsburg at the Emirates in May 2023, they sold out Emirates Stadium for the first time in their history, with an attendance of over 60,000.

With the Women’s World Cup now over, it will be great to see our Gunners back in club action – can’t wait!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

