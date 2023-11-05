Arsenal Women v Man City could be a WSL title decider. Gunners need the 3 points..

This Sunday’s WSL match between Arsenal Women and Manchester City Women could be a WSL title decider.

Manchester City, who are unblemished with four victories and a draw (a valid point they shared with title contender, Chelsea), are currently second in the WSL standings with ten points. Chelsea surpassed them on Saturday, with their 6-0 win over Aston Villa, to lead the league with 13 points.

As I write this, Arsenal sits seventh in the Women’s Super League.

Some believe that winning will put City in a better position to challenge Chelsea at the top. Gooners know winning will help them climb up the league table; I’m sure you agree as a Gooner.

This game is a title decider, and the winner will certainly be in a better position to win the league.

Why say so? It’s not rocket science; Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City are anticipated to compete for the Women’s Super League. Thus, for a team like Arsenal Women to win the league, our Gunners must avoid dropping points to the other three title favourites, as these four teams can easily beat the other teams in the league.

In the 2022–23 and 2021–22 seasons, the title race was decided by two points and a point, respectively. If Arsenal wins, they will deprive one of their primary title rivals of three points, and the same goes for City.

Who knows, maybe these three points will be the deciding factor in the title battle.

However, although Manchester City may be content with a draw, Arsenal will not be. The Arsenal women have already lost a game they should not have lost (against Liverpool). There’s a popular belief that if you want to win the WSL, you shouldn’t lose more than two games (as you may end up drawing other games). Losing to City will mean our Gunner Women need to guarantee they don’t lose again this season, as it would be very difficult to sustain a title race with more than two losses..

What do you think Gooners? Can our Gunners get the 3 points today?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

