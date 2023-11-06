Arsenal v Man City Women Highlights – Gunners keep title hopes alive in thrilling encounter

Arsenal Women v Man City Women Highlights

Arsenal may have had a tough start to the season, but they have bounced back and now back in contentiuon for the WSL title after beating the previously top-of-the-table Man City side.

It was a an excellent game which centered around Keating in the City goal. She was the hero when she stopped Kim Little’s penalty to stop the Gunners taking a two-goal lead early on, but then gifted Arsenal the winning goal in the dying minutes.

It was 90 minutes of exciting end-to-end football but Arsenal’s resilience was just too much for a tough City side.

I assure you you will enjoy every minute of these highlights….

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….