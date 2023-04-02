Arsenal Women v Manchester City in yet another WSL table-changing weekend by Michelle The Arsenal women are in a tight WSL title race. All the teams in the WSL’s top four (both Manchester sides, Chelsea, and Arsenal) have the opportunity to walk away with the title. Manchester United’s win this weekend saw them widen the gap between them and Arsenal to 6 points, but Arsenal can reduce this gap back to 3 points by beating fellow title rivals Man City today. Notably, if Arsenal beat City and Chelsea (the other title rivals) are beaten by a very much in-form Aston Villa, Arsenal could end the weekend second in the WSL table, and considering they have played a game less than both the Manchester clubs, they would still be very much in the running for the 2022-23 WSL title.

However, Manchester City are not a team to be taken lightly, under any circumstances, and with only the WSL to play for (as Arsenal knocked them out of the Conti Cup and Aston Villa knocked them out of the Vitality FA Cup) they will be VERY hungry for silverware in the WSL. Man City had a faltering start to their season, after a very busy summer transfer window, but are now unbeaten in their last 14 WSL games. Only last week City beat Chelsea 2-0, something that doesn’t happen very often.