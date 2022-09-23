Arsenal Women v Tottenham Big game Preview – Can the Gunners continue unbeaten run?

Arsenal Women v Tottenham in record-breaking WSL clash at Emirates tomorrow by Michelle

After narrowly losing out to Chelsea in the title race last season, the Gunners sights are set high going into the 2022-23 WSL campaign, with their aim firmly set on winning the competition this year.

Let´s start by taking a look at these 2 teams 2022-23 WSL performances thus far. Both have played their opening WSL games within the last week and both have won those games, claiming their 3 points. Arsenal Women currently head up the WSL leader board.

Arsenal Women 4 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Goals: Arsenal Women Beth Mead (2), Captain Kim Little, Stina Blackstenius

At Meadow Park Arsenal Women played Brighton covered in my Post Match Review. The Gunners played an excellent game with most of the possession, excellent passing play and putting 4 goals in the back of Brighton´s net, while conceding none.

Leicester City Women 1 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur Women

Goals: Leicester City Women Drew Spence (OG), Spurs Women Ashley Neville, Drew Spence

At Leicester´s King Power stadium Leicester Women played Tottenham Hotspur covered in this Tottenham match review. Former Chelsea player Drew Spence, an experienced midfielder, had a debut to remember in this game, netting Tottenham’s second goal in the first half against Leicester City she then scored an own goal after half-time. Luckily it did not cost Spurs the three points, but Tottenham will have to ensure no similar mistakes on Saturday if they want to take points off an Arsenal side they have never beaten in the WSL.

Arsenal Women´s form against Tottenham Hotspur Women 2021/22

March 27th 2021 Arsenal Women 3 – 0 Tottenham Hotspur Women

Sept 29th 2021 Arsenal Women 5 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur Women

Nov 13th 2021 Arsenal Women 1 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur Women

May 4th 2022 Arsenal Women 3 – 0 Tottenham Hotspur Women

Of their five meetings in WSL history, Arsenal have won four and drawn the other during a fixture that generally represents a poor outing for Tottenham.

In fact, across all their meetings in competitive football, Tottenham remains winless, having played each other eight times and drawing just two.

No doubt, as the underdogs heading into this weekend’s meeting, Tottenham will be hoping to spoil the party for Arsenal on Saturday, as the eyes of the women’s footballing world will be on this record-breaking North London derby.

So what are your predictions on full-time scores for the first North London Derby of the WSL 2022/23 season?

Our thoughts on Arsenal Women´s starting line-up (unconfirmed):

Zinsberger; Wienroither, Williamson, Souza, McCabe; Walti, Little; Mead, Miedema, Foord; Blackstenius

Our thoughts on Tottenham Hotspur Ladies starting line-up (unconfirmed):

Spencer; Turner, Bartrip, Zadorsky; Ale, James, Spence, Neville; Naz, Summanen, Ayane

Bring on the crowds!

Arsenal anticipated the Euros would attract a new audience to women’s football and have been ambitious in their plans to meet this growing demand. The club announced in May that six of the women´s games would be played at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal sold out of their 1,500 season tickets for the women’s team in record time, double the number bought in the previous season. Arsenal have previously struggled to get bums on seats at the Emirates but there are definite signs that is changing. Last season, 12,800 came to the north London derby there and 5,080 to the Champions League tie with Wolfsburg. Arsenal have confirmed an astonishing 50,000 tickets have been sold for the game against Tottenham on 24th September, beating the previous WSL attendance record by a country mile! The previous WSL attendance record of 38,262 was set at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019 in another North London Derby between these teams.

This clash has all the hallmarks of being a spectacular event for the women´s game. With record crowds Emirates Stadium is sure to be bouncing! Have you got your tickets? Tickets still on sale here. What will be the eventual ticket sales number tomorrow?!

Michelle Maxwell

