Arsenal Women v Tottenham preview – Live on TV this Sunday

Will it be a victory against Tottenham or a calamity! Women’s rollercoaster performances have Arsenal fans on edge each matchday!

After their impressive 5-0 thrashing of Brighton and Hove Albion over the weekend, next up for our ladies is the second north London derby in a matter of weeks.

Now every game is gone into with excitement and nervousness, given the up and down performances of our women’s team in recent weeks.

Last time out we beat Tottenham 4-0 rather comfortably in the FA Cup quarter-final round but this time the competition is the Women’s Super League and the women will be playing for points and of course North London pride, as always. A win would also maintain our place at the Top of the Womens Super League.

The win against Brighton was more like the Arsenal we know, but losing to Chelsea and Manchester City in the space of a few weeks, shows that anything is possible if Arsenal take their foot off the gas and do not turn up on the day. Of course, much like the men’s team, losing to Tottenham is not an option, losing to Tottenham is not in our DNA, but in this day and age and in the game we are in, anything is possible.

There is more than pride at stake in this match of course, there is the three points and the 100% start we have had to the WSL season at stake too. Given that the game will also be shown live on BT Sport, I am sure a lot of fans will tune in to see the women play, as I know I will be doing, but whether this will add to the pressure for the women, only time will tell.

Here’s hoping that the women can take the fine dominant form they showed against Brighton on the weekend, into the game against Tottenham on Sunday and give their rivals the battering they deserve and give us fans the derby we deserve, where we are on the winning side this time. Gooners?

Shenel Osman