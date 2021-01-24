Arsenal Women v West Ham WSL Preview – We need another easy win..

Will the women repeat the 9-1 feat again?

After a disappointing 1-1 draw last week against Reading the Arsenal women have had one week to prepare and focus on what they need to improve before they take on West Ham in the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

The last time we played West Ham was away in September of last year, and we ran out 9-1 winners thanks to a Jill Roord hat-trick, a Vivianne Miedema double and goals from Kim Little, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Caitlin Foord to round off.

Somehow given our recent performances and the lack of creativity and consistency we are having trouble with at the moment, although it would be nice, I don’t think we can expect the same outcome of result. I do however expect a win and all three points, and it doesn’t matter if they score one goal or 10 goals along the way, as long as they begin to create some sort of momentum to ensure they do not drop off too far in the table.

Arsenal currently sit in third, three points behind Manchester United and first placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand. West Ham are in 10th with only seven points and will look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to our North London Rivals Tottenham last time out.

There is no doubt it will be a tricky game, but we need all three points if we are to remain chasing the pack and to stay as close as we can.

With a near fully fit squad and the top scorer in the Womens Super League in Vivianne Miedema, and the top three assisters in the Womens Super League in Katie McCabe with seven, Beth Mead with six and Caitlin Foord with five, in our squad it should really be a walk in the park for our girls and will be a chance to burst even more bubbles I am sure! Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman