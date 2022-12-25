Arsenal Women Visit Rwanda – Up close and personal with gorillas in the jungle by Michelle

Jen Beattie, Katie McCabe, Jordan Nobbs and Catline Foord of Arsenal Women team took some time out after their stunning 9-1 win over Zurich in the Champions League, to go crazy in Rwanda.

Our Gunners swapped the pitch and footballs for activities such as archery and gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park.

It’s nice to see some of the team relaxing and enjoying the jungle before they headed off to their respective countries to enjoy the Christmas break with their family and friends.

Arsenal end 2022 on a high with their Women’s Super League campaign looking very healthy as they sit at the top of the table, second only to Chelsea. While their last group match of the Champions League saw them go top of their group as they head into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Can’t wait to see what our Gunners have to offer on the pitch when we face out next WSL challenge at Emirates Stadium, welcoming Chelsea on 15th January!

