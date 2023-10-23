Arsenal Women vs Bristol City Review – McCabe gets the winner as Gunners dominate

Arsenal Women travelled down to Bristol on Sunday to face off against Bristol City in our second away game of the season. A game where we were probably the most favourite to win, but Bristol City made it tough task but, in the end, a well deserved win from our Arsenal Women.

The game started off at a really high tempo, with the Arsenal women pressing fast and hard when on and off the ball, pushing Bristol City’s squad back into their own half and spreading their defence into wide areas. After just 7 minutes in the ball went out for an Arsenal corner and was whipped into the box, only to be headed out to the feet of Katie McCabe who fired a rocket into the back on the Bristol City net from about 30 yards out, landing in the top corner and putting Arsenal Women well in the driving seat at 1-0.

Arsenal continued to pile on the pressure and looked to be going for another goal but Bristol City started to find their feet a bit and were beginning to get a bit more of the ball. Then a cross from Bristol City’s left winger into the middle of the box landed on the head of Bristol City midfielder Rachel Furness who headed the ball into the back of Manuela Zinsberger’s net, getting her team back on equal terms.

After the half time break Arsenal Women again came out firing, high tempo, with a lot of energy and aggression, pressing the Bristol City squad into making mistakes and Bristol couldn’t seem to manage to retain the ball. After 59 minutes, Arsenal Women again went in front, starting again from a set piece corner, which was again headed down to the path of McCabe, who volleyed the ball into the back of the net past the Bristol City keeper to put Arsenal Women 2-1 in front.

Arsenal Women didn’t stop trying to push forward for another goal, but Bristol City were set up well to defend and sat in a low block for most of the game, looking to counter if they had the chance. Plenty more chances but with some great saves and good defending from Bristol, the game ended at 2-1 with Arsenal women taking all three points in the Women’s international break.

Arsenal face off against Manchester City next, who currently sit top of the table, so is set to be a massive game for Arsenal Women’s season, home at Meadow Park, for the first time this season.

What’s your thoughts on the match Gooners?

Daisy Mae