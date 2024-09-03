Arsenal Women want to be a nuisance on set-pieces, according to head coach Jonas Eidevall

Similar to the men’s team, our Arsenal Women want to be a nuisance when it comes to set pieces, according to head coach Jonas Eidevall.

In their last pre-season friendly, Arsenal faced Southampton. As expected, the Gunners emerged victorious, scoring three goals (two from Laia Codina and one from Kyra Cooney-Cross). Interestingly, two of these goals, Codina’s brace, came from set pieces.

After that game, in the post-match presser, Jonas Eidevall was asked about his team’s attempt to capitalise on set pieces and what new set pieces coach Chris Bradley brings to the table.

Eidevall said, “Chris is taking over the setpieces, which is very exciting. Chris is very ambitious with setpieces, and he has a lot of experience with them in the men’s game. And we bring him here because he also has expertise in the women’s game. That is very exciting, and I think you see today some of the fruits from that; obviously, we want to see an improvement over time”

Our Gunner women demonstrated a new corner routine against Southampton, generating numerous chances. The girls now leave a lot of space at the near post for each corner, with players either running into that area or the ball going deep into the box. It would be fascinating to see that tactic and other new creative approaches. Ultimately, it is wonderful to see the team look to transform one of their weaknesses last season into a strength.

Arsenal had the most corners in the WSL last season (235) but didn’t really capitalise on them. If Arsenal could implement a strategy to utilize these corners as a weapon, as the men’s team did last season, when they scored 16 goals from them, it could significantly enhance their pursuit of glory.

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….