Arsenal Women “want to fight for” the domestic treble

Arsenal Women will play away to Reading in their last Continental Cup group encounter on Wednesday evening, 24th August kick-off 19:00 UK. Fans can watch the match live on Arsenal.com.

Arsenal Women go into that game as the Group D leaders, but the Reading game is not a formality; only a win will ensure our Gunners a spot in the knockout round as, if they do not win on Wednesday night and Spurs win their match against Southampton on Thursday, our arch north London rivals Spurs will win the group and automatically qualify for the Women’s Continental League Cup knockouts.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about a lot,” Amanda said on Tuesday. “We’re now in three competitions and really want to fight for the title in all of them. Every game is very important for us, and tomorrow we play another one. I want to help the team to win.”

That being said, our Gunners understand what’s at risk. In fact, Amanda Ilestedt has disclosed that the team has addressed what they need to do to compete for not just the WSL but also the Continental League Cup and the FA Cup, and that on Wednesday, she and her teammates will bring their A-game to ensure they qualify for the Continental Cup knockouts.

To demonstrate how good Arsenal Women are, they need to start collecting silverware by:

Winning the FA Cup (which our Gunners haven’t won since 2016)

(which our Gunners haven’t won since 2016) Winning the Continental League Cup (which our Gunners won last year, for the first time since 2018)

(which our Gunners won last year, for the first time since 2018) Winning the Women’s Super League (which our Gunners haven’t won since 2019).

Winning the treble would undoubtedly lay the foundation for Arsenal Women’s dominance in the English football scene for years to come.

After being knocked out of this seasons UEFA Women’s Champions League in Round 1, our Gunners need to focus all of their attention and energy on winning domestic trophies if they are to start filling that trophy cabinet..

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

