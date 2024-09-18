Arsenal Women “want to win”, “know how to win” and are “hungrier than ever” says Caitlin Foord

There’s so much optimism among Arsenal Women going into this new WSL season.

Head coach, Jonas Eidevall, and his players are all boldly claiming that this could be the season that they go all the way and bring league glory home.

According to Caitlin Foord, speaking to Optus Sport, the team knows how to win, wants to win, and has amassed the much-needed experience to get over the line.

She reveals that their disappointments over the years have made them hungrier, and with their quality squad, they should win trophies this season.

The Matildas winger said of the upcoming season: “The team’s filled with players that want to win, know how to win, and a lot of experience as well now.

“The core group has felt the disappointment from the last few seasons, so we’re hungrier than ever to want to win something. The squad we have this year is unbelievable. So I think we have the squad to be able to do it and have a bit more silverware than just one trophy.”

Well, our Gunner Women have eventually got a squad we can trust to win the league. Rosa Kafaji, Mariona Caldentey, and Daphne van Domselaar added to the outstanding squad Arsenal had last season, surely giving them an extra edge to go toe to toe with Manchester City and Chelsea in the WSL title race.

With a belief they’ll win the league, as Foord insinuates, they should be in a better place to win the league, given that just shows their winning mentality.

Do you think we can go all the way this season Gooners? I can’t wait for the WSL season to start on Sunday! But first we need to get a good result away to BK Hacken tonight, in the 1st leg of our UWCL Round 2 qualifier.

COYGW!

Michelle M

