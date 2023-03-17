Arsenal Women welcome experienced international goalscorer back for the season by Michelle

Arsenal have a jam-packed schedule ahead of them this season as they approach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League next week, as well as pushing themselves back into title contention in the Women’s Super League.

There has been much talk of the fact that Arsenal were unable to secure a ‘prolific goalscorer’ within the January transfer window, which had been a primary requirement after the loss of both Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema to ACL injuries before the winter break. Mead & Miedema were responsible for 66% of the goals / assists in the previous season and have been sorely missed on the pitch.

Arsenal, after a difficult start to the New Year, struggled on the goal-scoring front and only managed to record 2 draws and a loss in the WSL through January and February. However, March saw our Gunners fortunes change as Eidevall and his squad found reply on the goal front, coming to the fore when Arsenal won the Conti Cup on 5th March, beating top-of-the-league Chelsea 3-1. Our Gunners have since gone on to secure, in great fashion, 2 WSL wins over both Liverpool and Reading putting them right back in contention at the top of the WSL..

Today Arsenal announced that former Gunner and England international Jodie Taylor will be joining the club until the end of this season, with Arsenal boss Eidvall saying “We’re really pleased to have brought in Jodie to help us from now until the end of the season. She has a proven track record for scoring goals and we know her experience will be a great asset to the whole dressing room. We have so much to fight for this season and Jodie will help us on that journey.”

Welcome back Jodie! And onwards and upwards Gunners! Arsenal have won the Conti Cup, now onto the Champions League and making every touch count in the Women’s Super League – could it be a DOUBLE this year for our Gunners, or dare we even dream of a TREBLE?

Can’t wait to see Jodie on the pitch!

Michelle Maxwell

