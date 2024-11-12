Arsenal Women will be facing a “new challenge” again Juventus’ “defending system” tonight

Tonight’s Champions League match between Arsenal women and Juventus women is a crucial one.

With a 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich on UEFA women’s Champions League Match Day 1 and a 4-1 win over Valerenga on Match Day 2, Arsenal women need a win over Juventus to boost their chances of making the Champions League knockouts.

The last time, in the 2022–23 season, when our Gunner women played in Europe, they reached the Champions League semifinals. Wolfsburg eliminated them then. The hope could be equalising and even bettering that run.

They can only achieve that if they manage to win their matches.

Renee Slegers hinted on Monday that Arsenal women must be ready for a challenging game if they are to defeat Juventus. She said Juventus weren’t like most WSL opponents, but they’ve prepared well for the Italian side.

She highlights how they’re ready for the pressure Juve can put on you with their player-for-player marking, revealing they’re ready to exploit the weakness in that system.

The interim manager told the media that she is anticipating “a different kind of football than what we usually play against in the WSL.

“We’re expecting them to make it really hard for us in the way they defend. I think, from a WSL perspective, it’s unorthodox. They’re a little bit more player-for-player in the way they play.

“So that’s a new challenge for us, and we’ve tried to prepare the girls as best as possible to be able to exploit this defending system in the best way.”

A win tonight would be fantastic for our Gunner women; it will not only see them 5 games unbeaten, but it’ll give them the perfect momentum to go to that WSL North London derby and paint North London red.

Michelle M

