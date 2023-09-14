Arsenal Women will face arch north London rivals in Conti Cup group D by Daisy Mae

As we look forward to the upcoming Women’s Super League season, Arsenal women will also be eyeing up a 7th FA Women’s Continental Cup. Arsenal Women have a dominant history with the Conti Cup, coming away victorious on six occasions and will be hoping to defend their title from last season and win it for the 7th time.

The draw took place on Wednesday and Arsenal Women have been drawn into Group D, alongside Bristol City, Reading, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. Dates and venues are yet to be announced but the competition is set to kick off around the beginning of October. Playing two home games and two away, Arsenal will look to be a dominant force again and add another trophy to the cabinet.

Arsenal will come in as tough competition for the rest of the group, Reading who were recently relegated, will be trying to bounce back but Arsenal could come as a huge task for them. A derby is on the cards with Tottenham Hotspur and will no doubt be a hostile environment both home and away, with Arsenal hoping to get one over their arch-rivals. We look to be favourites of the group and after adding some talented players to our attack, Arsenal fans will be hoping to fly through the group stages.

Being the most successful team in the competition comes with added pressure, but its pressure I think our girls will take in their stride. Coming into the final against Chelsea Women’s team last season, Chelsea had been dominating, Arsenal Women were classed as the underdogs, but after going behind quickly, the girls showed their resilience and why they’ve been so successful in this tournament. Coming away with, at the time, a shocking 3-1 victory at Selhurst Park.

It won’t be an easy tournament but with lots of experience and a well drilled Jonas Eidevall side, Arsenal Women are well in with a chance at retaining the Cup. We will be viewed as one of the teams to beat and hopefully our girls can come out firing.

What’re your thoughts Gooners? Do you think we can do it again?

Daisy Mae

COYGW!!

