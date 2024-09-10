Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women will face BK Hacken in Women’s Champions League Round 2 qualifier

Arsenal Women will face Swedish side BK Hacken, across two legs, for a place in the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25 group stages.

The exact dates and locations of the home and away leg have yet to be announced, but the key dates are:

Away leg: 18th/19th September – the away leg will be played in Gothenburg, Sweden

Home leg: 25th/26th September – the home leg will be played at Meadow Park

Arsenal Women’s Stina Blackstenius, who was the Gunners top striker last season, joined Arsenal from BK Hacken in January 2022. Also, Arsenal’s latest signing, Rosa Kafaji, just joined our Gunners this summer from BK Hacken.

The full draw for the playoff round, for qualification to the group stages of the Champions League, is below:

League Path

Sporting CP v Real Madrid
Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain
Paris FC v Manchester City
Fiorentina v Wolfsburg
BK Hacken v Arsenal

Champions Path

SKN St Polten v ZNK Mura
Benfica v Hammarby
ZNK Osijek v FC Twente
Galatasaray v Slavia Praha
AS Roma v Servette
Anderlecht v Valerenga
FC Vorskla Poltava v Celtic

Your thoughts on our Gunners draw Gooners?

Michelle M

Posted by

Tags arsenal women's champions league

