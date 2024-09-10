Arsenal Women will face BK Hacken in Women’s Champions League Round 2 qualifier

Arsenal Women will face Swedish side BK Hacken, across two legs, for a place in the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25 group stages.

The exact dates and locations of the home and away leg have yet to be announced, but the key dates are:

Away leg: 18th/19th September – the away leg will be played in Gothenburg, Sweden

Home leg: 25th/26th September – the home leg will be played at Meadow Park

The @UWCL Round 2 qualifying draw has taken place 🗳️ We will face BK Hacken across two legs for a place in the group stage of the competition 💪 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 9, 2024

Arsenal Women’s Stina Blackstenius, who was the Gunners top striker last season, joined Arsenal from BK Hacken in January 2022. Also, Arsenal’s latest signing, Rosa Kafaji, just joined our Gunners this summer from BK Hacken.

The full draw for the playoff round, for qualification to the group stages of the Champions League, is below:

League Path

Sporting CP v Real Madrid

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain

Paris FC v Manchester City

Fiorentina v Wolfsburg

BK Hacken v Arsenal

Champions Path

SKN St Polten v ZNK Mura

Benfica v Hammarby

ZNK Osijek v FC Twente

Galatasaray v Slavia Praha

AS Roma v Servette

Anderlecht v Valerenga

FC Vorskla Poltava v Celtic

