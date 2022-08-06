Arsenal Women will face Spurs, Man Utd and Chelsea at the Emirates this season

It is confirmed that Arsenal Women will face Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium this season!

Arsenal Women will take on Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium in the Barclays Women’s Super League on Saturday, September 24 – and tickets are on sale right now.

In the first of three WSL games to take place at Emirates Stadium during the 2022/23 campaign, Jonas Eidevall’s side will return for the second-ever North London Derby in N5, following the 3-0 win over Tottenham back on 4 May 2022.

The match will kick off at 1.30pm (UK time) on Saturday, September 24 and will be broadcast live on the BBC.

There has been unprecedented demand for tickets since the Lionesses’ stunning Euro 2022 final win over Germany – and it will be great to welcome our England heroes back home to Emirates Stadium.

All tickets purchased for the game prior to the change in scheduling will be valid for the new kick-off time.

Ticket pricing

General Admission – £12 adult / £6 concession

Club Level – £35 adult / £17.50 concession

Arsenal Women also confirmed that Emirates Stadium will be the venue for their WSL matches against Manchester United on 19/20 November 2022 and Chelsea on 14/15 January 2023.

In addition to this, subject to results in Round 2 of UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifying, the plan is to play all three UWCL group stage fixtures at Emirates Stadium. Further details on match day tickets for these games will be released in due course.

Arsenal Members who took advantage of the exclusive six-game package will have access to all games at Emirates Stadium during the 2022/23 campaign and Arsenal Women Season Ticket Holders have access to all WSL games played at Emirates Stadium as part of their Season Ticket.

Jonas Eidevall said: “The North London Derby is a fixture that belongs at Emirates Stadium, so we’re delighted to be able to confirm the match will be played there once again this season. The support we had from the fans at the Emirates last season was incredible and we’ve seen during the Euros how much demand there is to watch the biggest games at the best venues. I can’t wait to get back out there in front of the Arsenal supporters.”

Chief Commercial Officer Juliet Slot added: “We’re delighted to confirm that we will face Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium this season. We are fully committed to driving the long-term growth of Arsenal Women, and hosting key matches such as the North London Derby at Emirates Stadium is an integral part of that strategy. The appetite for women’s football in this country has never been clearer and we want to ensure that as many supporters as possible can watch our brilliant team in person.”

Will you be going to watch any Arsenal Women’s games?

Michelle

———————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids