Arsenal Women will take no prisoners against Spurs in cup clash

Arsenal Women will take on Spurs in this evening’s FA Women’s Cup clash at meadow park, and our side should come away strong victors.

The Arsenal Women looked focused and happy during their last training session yesterday before their upcoming FA Cup Quarter-Final game against Tottenham Women today.

Smiles and jokes were apparent on most of the ladies’ faces and it is nice to see them relaxed and happy. Of course during training they can be how they want, because when it comes to the game that is when they need to really focus and concentrate.

We know it will be a tough test, it is a big game, a North London Derby and there is more than just a semi-final place at stake! There is pride and North London honour to protect.

Tottenham currently sit in eighth place in the Women’s Super League Table with one point out of two games having lost one and drawn one, whereas our Arsenal ladies sit top with six points, level on points with Everton, having won two out of two games so far with a rather crazy goal tally of 15 goals scored. They have goals in them from all over the park but they are also prone to conceding and have conceded just two goals so far in the WSL.

Tottenham have recently added Two time women’s World Cup winner and one of the USA women’s top strikers Alex Morgan to their ranks and I am sure with her in their team they will use the defensive frailties of our ladies to exploit that back line and try to get goals that way!

No matter what happens I hope it will be a good game and a good showing of what the Women’s teams can produce, hopefully the same high quality that the men’s FA Cup fixtures have produced over the years! All in all I think our ladies will be a little too strong for Alex Morgan and Tottenham and we should be able to grind out a nice win to get us into the next round! Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel