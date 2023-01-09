Arsenal Women will welcome Leeds to Meadow Park in Vitality Women’s FA Cup 4th round by Michelle

Arsenal’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup campaign begins with a home fixture, at Meadow Park, against either Leeds United following the fourth-round draw.

The third-round tie between Leeds and Stoke should have been played in December but was postponed due to a frozen pitch. The match eventually took place yesterday (8th January) at the i2i Stadium. Stoke City went into the the fixture as firm favourites but Leeds had other ideas running out 3-1 winners.

Arsenal will now host Leeds on January 29th, kick-off 1pm. Tickets for Arsenal’s Fourth Round FA Cup match against Leeds United Women will be available soon with exact date and time still to be confirmed. Keep up to date with ticket information here.

Manchester United will be hosted by Sunderland after Sunderland beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0.

Chelsea have been drawn at home to newly promoted Liverpool while Manchester City host Sheffield United after Sheffield beat Nottingham Forest 3-0.

Tottenham Hotspur will host Championship side London City Lionesses after the Lionesses beat Portsmouth 1-0.

Arsenal Women have won the Cup 14 times but have not since 2016. Chelsea are the current holders after winning the cup in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Manchester City won the cup in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Arsenal will be looking to bring the silverware back home this year.

