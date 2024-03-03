Arsenal Women youngster will be “sidelined for several weeks” after injury on international duty

On February 24, France U19 women defeated England U19 by a score of 3-2. Arsenal Women’s teenage talent, Michelle Agyemang, scored two goals, but it wasn’t sufficient for England to defeat the French. Regrettably, she was forced off the pitch due to a knee injury.

After the game, she was seen on crutches. That incident has caused a lot of concern among fans, as they fear she may be the third Gunner woman to get injured during this international break, after Victoria Pelova and Vivianne Miedema.

Arsenal fans were eagerly awaiting an update on the teenager, and Arsenal Women manager, Jonas Eidevall, has shared the latest update on the youngster.

Eidevall revealed that there is no concrete update on the severity of Agyemang’s injury, but he hinted that she’s expected to make a quick recovery. He acknowledged that she might only be out for a few weeks.

“We don’t have any specific update yet, we don’t think it’s something that’s going to take her out for a very long time, but she is going to be sidelined for several weeks for it but hopefully not more than that,” said Eidevall via Arsenal.com

Agyemang has been on loan at Watford for the past few months. At Watford, she’s scored four goals in five Women’s Championship matches. She will be missed. I hope her recovery is swift and she’s back on the pitch to continue her development soon.

Michelle M