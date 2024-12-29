Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo 2nd in WSL goals scored in 2024, with 14!

Alessia Russo has been in scintillating form for Arsenal Women this season, particularly since Renee Slegers took over as interim manager in October. The England international striker has found her goalscoring touch, netting 10 goals in her last 11 games under Slegers’ guidance.

Russo’s resurgence has been remarkable, considering her slow start to the season. She failed to score in her first five Women’s Super League (WSL) matches, part of an eight-game drought. However, the 25-year-old has since rediscovered her scoring touch, tallying six goals in nine WSL appearances this season

Her impact has been crucial for Arsenal’s revival. The Gunners have won nine out of their last ten matches, climbing back into European contention and keeping their title hopes alive. Russo’s clinical finishing has been on full display, with notable performances including a brace in a 4-0 victory against Aston Villa.

Russo’s goalscoring prowess extends beyond domestic competitions. In the UEFA Women’s Champions League, she has scored two goals in eight appearances, both coming in home matches. Her ability to perform on the big stage was evident in Arsenal’s recent 3-2 comeback win against Bayern Munich, where she scored the equalizer.

The striker’s improved form can be attributed to her hard work and determination. Slegers praised Russo’s work ethic, noting her close collaboration with Arsenal legend Kelly Smith in training and game review sessions. This dedication is paying dividends on the pitch, with Russo averaging 0.69 goals per 90 minutes in the WSL.

As Arsenal head into the winter break, Russo’s goalscoring run has instilled confidence in the team. Her ability to find the net consistently will be crucial for Arsenal’s ambitions in both domestic and European competitions. With her current form, Russo is finally living up to the expectations set when she joined Arsenal as a high-profile free agent in July 2023.

