Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo achieves personal best of 20 goal involvements this season

The Gunner women had high expectations for this season, which concluded this weekend. That was pretty obvious from their intense transfer activity last summer.

After a challenging 2023–24 season, where injuries revealed the limitations of their squad, Jonas Eidevall decided to play it safe and brought in some top-notch players to give his team that extra advantage—though it didn’t really work out as Arsenal Women still finished third in the WSL. Our Gunners won the Conti Cup again though and securing 3rd in the WSL does give us a chance to qualify to the group stages of the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25 – so not all bad news!

Alessia Russo was one of the top-quality signings who arrived. So, after not being able to sign her during the winter transfer window, she finally joined the team on a free transfer last summer. In her first season at Arsenal, the England Lioness forward has done a great job adapting to a new environment, teammates, coaches, and the pressure of being a Gunner to put on a pretty decent league campaign.

Some Gooners may still be going back and forth about whether she should lead the attack, play as a No. 10, or go for the false 9 position, but there’s no denying that she has made quite an impression.

Russo had a fantastic 2023–24 Barclays WSL season, scoring an impressive 12 goals and providing 4 assists along the way. She had a total of 16 goal involvements in the league this season, which is an impressive feat. In the WSL, only Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp had more goal involvement than her.

Scoring in every WSL match she played in during April, Russo netted four goals in three league appearances and won WSL Player of the Month for April.

The ex-Manchester United forward had an impressive first season with Arsenal Women, achieving her personal best of 20 goal involvements (16 goals and 4 assists) across all competitions.

Russo is definitely one player every Gunner has high hopes for. Her stats suggest that she’s going to have a fantastic 2024–25 season.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle M

