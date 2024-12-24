Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo’s resurgence isn’t just due to sheer luck or her quality, according to former Gunner Steph Houghton.

On the Crossways podcast, in a chat with Arsenal icon Ian Wright, Steph highlighted the great job interim manager Renee Slegers has done at the club and touched on Russo’s resurgence. She mentioned that the England Lionesses star’s resurgence may not only be about her quality. She noted that Alessia hasn’t just started scoring out of the blue, pointing out that there’s something she’s been doing in training.

The former Arsenal Women captain admitted, “You’ve got players that are full of confidence like you look at Russo. I know we keep speaking about Les, but you don’t just start scoring all of a sudden. That’s got to be something inside, and you’ve got to be doing something on the training pitch.”

Alessia Russo didn’t have the best of starts this campaign, but ever since Renee Slegers took over, she’s been on top of her game. In 11 games under the Dutch tactician, the ex-Manchester United striker has racked up 10 goals, scoring in her last 6 appearances for Arsenal.

Surely, there’s something different that Renee Slegers and Kelly Smith have implemented in the Arsenal women’s training to activate Alessia Russo.

If Arsenal needed someone to fire them to glory, that person is undoubtedly Alessia Russo. Under Jonas Eidevall, she wasn’t delivering as she should have been. There was also a debate that, with her technical ability, she ought to be considered for the No. 10 role.

Over the last few weeks, she’s proven what an instinctive striker she can be. She’s found a way to be at the right place at the right time to find the back of the net. Her scoring in a tough game like the Liverpool one showed what an asset she can be.

