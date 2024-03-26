Arsenal Women’s Australian defender Steph Catley celebrates 100 appearances for the Gunners

30 year old Australian international defender, Steph Catley, is celebrating 100 appearances for Arsenal Women. Born in Melbourne City, Australia, Catley joined our Gunners nearly 4 years ago, in July 2020, from Melbourne City FC, when Joe Montemurro was the Arsenal Women Manager. Steph signed a new contract with Arsenal in June 2023.

Steph has received over 177 caps for Australia. She has represented the Matildas at the FIFA World Cup in 2015, 2019 and 2023. In 2023 Australia & New Zealand hosted Women’s World Cup and the Matilda’s reached the semi-finals on their home turf, alongside Spain (the winners), England’s Lionesses (2nd place) and Sweden, who beat the Aussie’s to 3rd place in their play-off. Steph Catley stepped up to captain the Matilda’s for most of the World Cup tournament, after Sam Kerr picked up a calf injury.

Catley has also represented the Matilda’s at the Olympics in 2016 and 2020. The Matilda’s have also qualified for Paris 2024 Olympics!

💯 appearances for The Arsenal Congratulations, Steph ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GmAjSPfRlf — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 24, 2024

Steph also has two of her Australian international teammates alongside her at Arsenal; 29 year old forward Caitlin Foord signed for Arsenal a few months before Catley, in January 2020, from Sydney FC, and 22 year old midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross, who joined Arsenal last summer. All are key players within the Australian Matilda’s squad – Caitlin has 175 caps, and youngster Kyra has 39.

Well done Steph, on reaching 100 appearances for Arsenal – we hope to see a lot more of you in the future!

What do you think of Catley and our Australian international trio Gooners?

Michelle M

