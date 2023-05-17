Arsenal Women’s Australian duo ready to take on Everton tonight! by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s head coach Jonas Eidevall announced, during his pre-match press conference, that Australian duo Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley might make appearances during tonight’s WSL fixture against Everton. Eidevall said that both Foord and Catley are “definitely in contention” to travel to Walton Hall Park, to take on Everton.

Steph Catley made her comeback during Arsenal’s sold-out Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg, at Emirates Stadium. However, she suffered an injury setback and was forced to leave the pitch during Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Leicester.

After spending a month on the sidelines, Caitlin Foord made her return to the squad last week, making an appearance as a second-half substitute in our 4-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

With the Arsenal Women squad facing ongoing injury challenges, the participation of Catley and Foord in the remaining three matches of the season could play a crucial role in Arsenal’s pursuit of Champions League qualification next season – to qualify Arsenal must finish in the top 3.

Eidevall disclosed that Lina Hurtig will not be available against Everton as it is deemed “one game too soon” for her recovery. On a positive note, Gio, who had to leave the pitch during Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, will be available to play against Everton.

A win for our Gunners tonight will move them 3 points above 4th place Manchester City, and one step closer to that all-important Champions League qualification.

After Everton tonight, Arsenal will be back in action on Super Sunday 21st May, when they will face Chelsea at Kingsmeadow.

Michelle Maxwell

