Arsenal Women’s Australian international Steph Catley will miss Reading match due to injury by Michelle

Arsenal marked their return to the Women’s Super League after their euphoric Conti Cup final win last Sunday, with a 2-0 victory over Liverpool last night (Wednesday 8th March) but the question on a lot of Gunners’ minds would have been: ‘where is Steph Catley?’

The 29-year-old Australian international did a sterling job only three days earlier when Arsenal won the Conti Cup for the first time since 2018 but was left off Jonas Eidevall’s Confirmed Team yesterday. Instead, Katie McCabe moved to left-back for the Gunners.

Worryingly, after kick-off at Meadow Park, Catley was spotted on crutches with a recovery boot on one foot. The extent of the injury and details of what caused it have yet to be disclosed but Eidevall told Arseblog journalist Tim Stillman:

“It’s a non-contact foot injury. She’s definitely out on Sunday (against Reading), after that, we don’t know.”

A long-term injury to Catley – with two starting XI stars already sidelined this season in Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema – will be a worry for Arsenal as they look to book their Champions League position for next year (for which they must be in the WSL Top 3), prepare for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals (with their 1st match against Bayern Munich on 21st March) and look to stay in title contention in the Women’s Super League.

We will keep you posted. Wishing Steph a speedy recovery!

Michelle Maxwell

Review of ARSENAL WOMEN’S brilliant victory over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final ….…

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….